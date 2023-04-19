The Colorado Bureau of Investigation canceled a Medina alert for a dark-colored Chevrolet truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run after the driver contacted them Wednesday morning.

Police believe other vehicles were involved in the crash and are searching for the drivers, according to a news release.

Fort Collins police responded to the crash at about 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street, according to the release. The area is near Riverside Avenue and Springer Natural Area.

Responding officers found an adult male mid-block who died shortly after officers arrived.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by at least two different vehicles, both of which fled the scene, according to the release.

The owner of one vehicle involved in the crash contacted Fort Collins Police Services Wednesday and officers interviewed the driver and located the vehicle, according to a news release.

The Medina Alert put out for that vehicle was canceled.

Officers are working to determine how many other vehicles hit the pedestrian and are trying to locate those drivers, according to the release. Police believe another vehicle involved may be a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police are also seeking information regarding a semi-truck that may have been stopped in the block where the crash occurred between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded to take over the investigation due to the severity of the crash, according to the release.

"Members of the CRASH Team will work diligently and utilize all available investigatory resources available to them to locate the vehicles that were involved in this collision," Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the CRASH Team, said.

Eastbound Mulberry Street between Riverside Avenue and Lemay Avenue was closed for about five hours for investigators to process the scene.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Dave Kaes at 970-416-2229 .

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name when next of kin are notified.

Police are also still searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 16-year-old girl on 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adams County on April 11.

Colorado State Patrol said on Tuesday they'd found the red Dodge Magnum they believe was involved in the crash that killed Karalynn Kincaid, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

The vehicle's driver is still at-large.