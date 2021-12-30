A man is accused of firing a gun inside of a Fort Collins hotel and later attacking a jail guard, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a hotel guest called 911 to report hearing gunshots inside the America’s Best Value Inn at 4333 E. Mulberry St.

A hotel employee later reported that a man came to the front desk with a handgun. When the man dropped the gun, the employee grabbed it, deputies said.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Michael Segura of Nebraska and booked him into the Larimer County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and menacing, as well as one count of attempted first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon. While taking him into custody, deputies tased Segura, who was intoxicated and belligerent.

Segura was staying at the hotel with a woman. Shortly before the first 911 call, the woman went to a friend's hotel room and asked to be let in because she was afraid of Segura.

Segura went to the friend’s room, banged and kicked on the door and then fired his gun through the door before going to the lobby, deputies said. No one was injured by the gunfire.

On Wednesday, during a virtual court hearing, Segura attacked a jail guard, who suffered minor injuries, deputies said. Segura will face an additional charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer.