A 39-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap two teenage girls in Fort Collins while impersonating a police officer.
Justin Svetich is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted kidnapping and one count of impersonating a peace officer. He's being held at the Larimer County Jail, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.
The teenagers reported the incident late last year and told authorities that a man, later identified as Svetich, approached them in south Fort Collins around 2 a.m., according to a news release.
Police said Svetich got out of a car and tried to persuade the teens to get in. When the girls refused, he told them he was a police officer.
When the girls asked to see his badge, he told them he didn't have one with him and instead showed them his gun. Svetich told the girls he was concerned for their safety. When one of the teens activated an emergency application on her phone, Svetich fled, according to the release.
"These young women did exactly the right thing by listening to their instincts, asking to see a badge, and ultimately calling police," Fort Collins Assistant Chief Tim Doran said in the release. "Real police will never have an issue with people calling to confirm their identity. I'm grateful for the diligent work that led to the identification and arrest of this suspect."