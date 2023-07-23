FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Fort Collins Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying the person who allegedly stabbed a man Saturday night around Redwood Street and Osiander Street.

An adult male who was identified by police as suffering from a stab wound was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The alleged victim identified the suspect to police as an adult woman with a small dog. The Fort Collins 911 dispatch received a call around 7:37 p.m. on July 22 from a person flagged down by the victim.

Anyone who may have information can contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at (970) 416-2645.

"Many times, even a small detail can help investigators in finding those responsible for these types of crimes,” said Corporal Tessa Jakobsson, head of the Fort Collins Police Crimes Against Persons Unit, in a statement.