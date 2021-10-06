The Fort Collins Police Department warned its community on Wednesday about a trend of 'fight clubs' that have recently popped up in neighborhood parks.

The warning comes after the department responded to several reports of 'fight clubs.' Police said these incidents have involved teenagers intentionally getting into physical fights, while others watch.

We've recently learned about "fight clubs" popping up in neighborhood parks around Fort Collins. Police have been called to a few of these incidents or notified after the fact, and we want to let families and residents know about this dangerous trend. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/xbf2l4aeTI — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 6, 2021

"We are concerned that involved people or bystanders may get seriously injured (or worse)," department officials wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the dates and times for these gatherings are being shared and spread on social media applications such as Snapchat, according to the department.

In response to the clubs, the department announced Wednesday its officers will dedicate extra time patrolling the city's parks and nearby areas.

Teens who may have information regarding the 'fight clubs' are urged to inform law enforcement or another trusted adult, immediately, officials said.

Students can also anonymously report concerns or tips through the Safe2Tell application or website.

Residents who witness one of these clubs is urged to contact the department's non-emergency line at 970-419-3273 to report suspicions activity or 911 for an active situation.