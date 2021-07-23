More than 20 pounds of cocaine, other illicit drugs, guns and wads of cash were seized in Adams County earlier this week and resulted in four people being arrested, officials said.

Authorities said they received a tip on Wednesday about a shipment containing illegal narcotics being sent to a location that was already under investigation for several weeks, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the sheriff's office obtained a search warrant and with help from the North Metro Task Force Drug Task Force served it and recovered:

More than 20 pounds of cocaine;

more than 3 pounds of heroin;

9 pounds of methamphetamine;

approximately 40,000 M30 Fentanyl pills;

four long guns and two handguns;

three hand grenades that were modified to be operable;

body armor;

a homemade silencer;

and $113,000 in cash, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The identity of the suspects has not been released, nor has information regarding possible charges.

Adam Sherman, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said it was not surprising to seize more cocaine than methamphetamines during the bust.

"Cocaine has always been a problem around the Denver metro area," Sherman wrote in an email statement to The Denver Gazette.

Sherman declined to provide information regarding why the location was under investigation, where the shipment came from and whether it was related to gangs or other organized crime.

"The Commander of North Metro Drug Task Force and the DA's office do not want to release anything else at this point," Sherman wrote.

Each case has been submitted to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review and officials will release additional information during a news conference on Wednesday.