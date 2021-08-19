Four men have been arrested in connection with a string of violence Tuesday night in Denver that left one person dead and another seriously injured, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Police have identified the suspects as Isaiah Freeman, 18; Seth Larhode, 21; Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19. They are being held on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree auto theft, first-degree assault and felony menacing, police said.

Police also identified a fifth suspect, 19-year-old Samuel Fussell, who remains at-large.

"We continue to send our condolences to those who were impacted by these terrible crimes," Chief Paul Pazen said in a release. "Violence will not be tolerated in Denver."

With the help of local and federal partners including the FBI, investigators located the suspects at two separate residences. One in the 3200 block of Oxford Avenue in Sheridan and the 1300 block of south Umatilla Street in Denver, said the department's Major Crimes Division Cmdr. Matt Clark during a Thursday press conference.

"Investigators with the fugitive unit conducted extensive surveillance throughout the day to gather valuable evidence to confirm the presence of these offenders at those locations," Clark said. "Tactical plans were developed, and individuals at each location were taken into custody safely and without incident by members of the Denver and Arapahoe County SWAT teams."

Officials said they are still working to determine what motivated the group to go on a crime spree, but it does not appear to be racially motivated.

"We don't know the exact motivation other than senseless violence," Pazen said.

The first of several crimes happened about 10 p.m. when police received a report of an attempted carjacking in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue. The victim told officials the suspects pointed a gun at them, Clark said.

About 50 minutes later, officers were dispatched to Colfax Avenue and Grape Street where a maroon 2018 Honda CRV was taken at gunpoint. 10 minutes later, officers learned of a burglary at a business in the 1300 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Next, officers were dispatched to East Colfax Avenue and North Lafayette Street where a man was robbed and shot. He remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive, Pazen said.

Minutes later, officers received another report of a man, later identified as Silverberg suffering from gunshot wounds at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in the 1500 block of Stuart Street.

"He was shot at outside of the school and he went to a different location and the offenders went to that same similar location," Clark said. "He made it into an interior door inside the school (where he was fatally shot)."

Silverberg was taken to a hospital where he later died as a result of his wounds.

Lastly, officers from the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1000 block of South Union Boulevard after a report of a business burglary with an auto theft.

"Although we are very thankful, very proud of the efforts that our major crime division, that our investigators, that our federal partners and our other law enforcement agencies participated in in order to get these individuals off the streets, it doesn't take away from the fact that a young man, Mr. Silverberg, is no longer with us," Pazen said to end the afternoon press conference. "We would love to celebrate, but we can't. Not only was Mr. Silverberg taken from us, but also the individual who is in the hospital, in critical condition, fighting for his life. That's where the focus needs to be."