Four people were killed overnight in a two-vehicle crash just south of the Wyoming border, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Authorities responded to a report of a crash around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 85, jut 3.5 miles south of the Wyoming border, said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the agency.
Upon their arrival, they located four people -- two in each vehicle -- who were later pronounced dead, Lewis said.
An initial investigation into the crash revealed a Jeep was driving southbound on the highway when it crossed the middle line and collided head-on with a Honda.
Lewis said the driver of the Jeep, an unidentified 30-year-old man, is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
One other passenger in the Jeep, a 24-year-old woman died in the crash. The two victims in the Honda have only been identified as 22-year-old and 24-year-old woman.