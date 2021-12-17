Four people were indicted by a grand jury on five counts of felony theft for allegedly marketing and selling a product they knew could not kill the coronavirus or prevent recontamination on surfaces, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.
According to the indictment, Wheat Ridge-based Microforce owners Chad Butler, Michael Satchell and Jeffery Blake Stewart and business consultant Bryant Delany advertised the product used in their disinfecting service could bond to surfaces and create a spike layer to kill the coronavirus and other bacteria and viruses.
They also boasted the product would provide long-term disinfection for up to 90 days.
"False and misleading disinfectant claims concerning the Coronavirus and COVID-19 place people and communities at risk," said Special Agent in Charge Lance Ehrig of the EPA's Criminal Investigation Division in Colorado. "As this case demonstrates, the EPA and its Colorado law enforcement partners are committed to the protection of public health."
From April 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, Microforce allegedly almost exclusively used Monofoil X in their services, which has never been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an effective disinfectant or for having any long-term effect against bacteria or viruses, according to the indictment.
In fact, Monofoil X has only been authorized by the EPA as an effective long-term deodorizer.
The company was contacted by the EPA in a letter in June 2020 and was advised that Microforce could not make claims of their product being effective against bacteria or viruses.
Despite the letter, Microforce allegedly continued misrepresenting their products in marketing campaigns, online and with several local businesses and organizations, according to the indictment.
Additionally, the company never informed their clients about the letter from the EPA and no one attempted to correct the misrepresentations.
In total, the company is accused of stealing $252,440 from several companies including Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Evergreen Park and Recreation District, Valor Christian High School, Elevations Credit Union and the Glenmoor Country Club.
"Holding fraudsters accountable is a core mission of the Attorney General's Office," said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a news release. "Those behind this scheme acted illegally even after the EPA told them they were deceiving Coloradans. That's why we are taking action and working to hold them accountable."