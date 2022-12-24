Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

 kali9 / iStock

Four people were shot to death in two separate incidents in Aurora on Christmas Eve.

Aurora police found two people dead inside of a home in the 1500 block of Boston Street after responding to a call from an anonymous person requesting a welfare check at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Later in the day, police responded to the 17500 block of east Tennessee Place. After arriving, they found two victims outside the residence who were transported to the hospital. Both were pronounced dead there.

Police do not have a description of any suspect yet in either incident, but will update a thread on Twitter as they learn more from their investigation. 

Police in Aurora ask anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

