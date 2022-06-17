Four Northfield High School students are facing charges after one of them brought a "splatter ball gun" to the school last month.
All of the suspects are boys who are between 15 and 16 years old.
They have been charged with disorderly conduct — display real or simulated weapon and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct — display real or simulated weapon, Denver's District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
"I want to commend the Denver Police Department and school administration for their quick and decisive action in responding to what could have been a tragic situation," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news release. "This situation was handled well by all involved."
Police were sent to Northfield High School at 5500 Central Park Blvd. on May 26 after a student saw what appeared to be a gun and reported the information to the school's security team.
The school was placed on lockdown and officers arrived within three minutes of the call.
Two students were taken into custody in connection with the incident but were later released to their parents.
Because the defendants are juveniles, prosecutors did not release their names.