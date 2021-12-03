A fourth teenage boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured three people in the parking lot of Hinkley High School two weeks ago.

Police said the 17-year-old boy will not be identified because of his age, but is being held on suspicion of committing attempted first-degree murder, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

The latest arrest comes three days after Larry Jefferson, Dalen Brewer and Diego Flores, all 16 years old, were charged for various crimes including attempted murder and assault in connection to the Nov. 19 shooting.

Officers responded to Hinkley High School around noon after reports of a shooting. Three people were injured as a result of the shooting including two Hinkley students and a APS Avenues student.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a fight and had gang ties, but have declined to say which gangs.

During an afternoon press conference on the day of the shooting, Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson pleaded with parents to monitor their children's online activities after reports of juveniles acquiring guns through social media.

“These are our kids that are shooting one another. We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever,” Wilson said. “I need the parents to get involved, I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars and making sure they’re taking these guns away from kids.”

The investigation into the shooting continues and authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.