A fund has been set up to support Littleton police officer David Snook, who was shot this week while responding to a call, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The decorated 13-year veteran remains in the intensive care unit at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, following emergency surgery. He continues to recover, according to the department.

A fund to support Snook, a husband and father of three, can be made to the Rocky Mountain Federal Credit Union in Snook's name.

This is the verified way to offer financial support to Officer Snook https://t.co/mMEWjmvF5Q — DA Office of 18th (@DA18th) September 24, 2021

Snook was shot early Tuesday after he and Cpl. Jeff Farmer responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue.

The officers made contact with a man later identified as Rigobert "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, 33, who fled the scene. While entering an apartment building at 183. W. Powers Ave., Dominguez allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers, striking Snook at least three times, police said.

Both officers returned fire, but it was not known if Dominguez was struck.

While Farmer tended to Snook, Dominguez fled and remains at-large. He is suspected of committing an armed carjacking about a block away from the shooting and left in a sand-gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Colorado license AMG-D94.

Dominguez is wanted on two counts of attempted murder for firing at the officers, police said. He is described as 5 foot 5 inches and weighing around 190 pounds with buzzed black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Police said Dominguez should be considered armed and dangerous; if seen, call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 immediately.