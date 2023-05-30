Two men have been sentenced for the deaths of two teenage brothers during a robbery nearly three years ago.

A Jefferson County jury convicted Marqueil Banks, 18, of shooting 17-year-old Dillon Wikoff and 18-year-old Damian Wikoff during an August 2020 incident in which the brothers planned to sell a homemade "ghost gun" and trade for another firearm, but the group of defendants planned to rob them instead.

Banks' co-defendant, 20-year-old Michael Mendoza, recruited a group of teenagers for the robbery, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

The jury convicted Banks on March 31 of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. A juvenile at the time of the killings, Banks received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 40 years for the murder charges. He received a 32-year sentence for the robbery counts to be served concurrently with the life sentence.

Mendoza pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and manslaughter and received a sentence in late April of 20.5 years.

A third teenager, 15 at the time of the shootings, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and received a sentence of two years of juvenile intensive supervised probation. A fourth teenager, also 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and got a four-year sentence in the Division of Youth Services, according to the news release.