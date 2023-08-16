A 20-year-old man has been charged with 15 counts, including five felonies, in a bizarre string of sexual attacks along the trails of Jefferson County.

Glenn Braden of Evergreen is accused of confronting female hikers and bikers and committing lewd sex acts in 11 separate incidents between April 3 and Aug. 8.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King on Wednesday announced Braden will face charges of one count of attempted sex assault, four counts of unlawful sexual contact, nine counts of indecent exposure and one count of criminal mischief.

Braden was arrested on Aug. 8 after deputies were called to Genesee Mountain Park on a report of indecent exposure. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested after a lengthy search.

After his arrest on Aug. 8, Braden agreed to speak with investigators and said he typically hiked around dusk on Mondays and Tuesdays, which were his days off from work, an arrest affidavit from the JCSO says. All but one of the incidents occurred on those two days around dusk.

Braden mentioned that he hiked in the parks where the incidents occurred and would purposefully expose himself to women, according to the affidavit. He admitted the women reacted with "disgust" but said he felt "compelled" to commit "these sexual acts" and could "not help his compulsion," according to the affidavit.

Braden is due back in court Thursday at 10 a.m. His bond was set at $100,000.

Denver Gazette news partner 9News contributed to this report.