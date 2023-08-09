Deputies in Jefferson County say they have arrested a man accused in a string of bizarre, high-profile sexual attacks on the trails of Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday 20-year-old Glenn Braden of Evergreen was arrested after they say he exposed himself to two separate, lone female hikers on Tuesday at Stapleton Park near Beaver Brook Trail.

Deputies said Braden approached a hiker on Tuesday and exposed himself to her and began masturbating. The victim was able to run away and report the incident.

A couple minutes later, deputies said, Braden exposed himself again to another lone female hiker. He also tried to grab one of the two victims, deputies said.

Authorities were dispatched to the area at 6:15 p.m., and apprehended Braden after a 2-and-a-half-hour search, including a short foot chase. They said he was found hiding in the woods and his clothing matched the description given by the two victims.

Braden was booked on investigation of three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure.

Deputies are not releasing his mugshot until after they are able to conduct photo lineups with multiple other possible victims in other cases.

Investigators said they believe Braden is the same suspect who targeted female hikers in at least five other incidents:

April 3 at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer

June 13 at Three Sisters/Alderfer Peak

July 11, 18 and 24 at Flying J Ranch Park