A Grand Junction man has pleaded guilty to three counts of wildlife violations following a poaching investigation from last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Monday.

Dylan Zuber, 23, was convicted of willful destruction of wildlife, illegal possession of three or more big game animals and hunting with artificial light. He must pay nearly $6,000 in fines, serve 50 hours of community service and is prohibited from hunting or possessing firearms.

Zuber may also have his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges suspended in Colorado and the other 47 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. The suspension hearing will be held at a later date, according to CPW.

“Poachers who steal wildlife from law-abiding citizens will not be tolerated,” said CPW Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman.

Chrisman said he receive an anonymous report in June 2020 that Zuber and his friend had poached a buck and doe mule deer on Piñon Mesa in Mesa County. In the following days, wildlife officers found the animals’ carcasses.

The investigation revealed more illegal animals, proving that Zuber had killed wildlife illegally before, Chrisman said.

Zuber’s friend did not receive any charges because they were killed in a rollover vehicle accident before the investigation began, according to CPW.

As part of his plea deal, Zuber must donate $2,500 to Colorado Operation Game Thief, in addition to paying the $3,360.50 in fines and court costs.

CPW urges residents to report poaching incidents by calling 1-877-COLO-OGT or emailing game.thief@state.co.us.