A Greeley man was arrested Monday after allegedly going on a crime spree that included starting several fires and causing $20,000 in damages, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Barry Bledsoe, 37, was charged with 37 counts in connection with the crime spree, including first-, second- and fourth-degree arson, second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and criminal tampering.

Police said the incident began at around 10:35 a.m. when a trash can fire was reported in the 2400 block of 25th Avenue, near 23rd Avenue and Reservoir Road. While driving to the scene, firefighters discovered several other fires burning in the area.

After an investigation, police discovered that Bledsoe had allegedly set at least seven fires near occupied homes, damaged an air conditioning unit and turned off the power to a 24-unit apartment complex.

No one was injured during the incident, but the crime spree caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, police said.

Police identified Bledsoe as the suspect using security footage and witness testimony. Bledsoe was arrested and taken to a hospital after complaining of a medical issue. While at the hospital, Bledsoe assaulted a nurse, police said.

Bledsoe has since been released from the hospital and is being held in the Weld County Jail.

The investigation into the crime spree is ongoing. Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.