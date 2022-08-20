Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man from Greeley in connection with a fatal shooting in Costilla County on Aug. 13.
Jesus Lozano, 51, was shot at a rural property in the 900 block of Wilking Way, and declared dead at a hospital in Alamosa.
Authorities arrested Rondell Brown at his home on Friday evening, announced the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in a news release, which is working with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.
Early information suggests a disturbance at the residence led up to the shooting, and Brown may have been an acquaintance of the family, according to CBI. The agency did not provide more details.
Brown remains in the Weld County jail on a $150,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder and three counts of felony menacing.