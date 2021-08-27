A Greeley man who caused a deadly explosion earlier this year in Weld County was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

The sentencing comes after Matthew Fry, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree assault in June. The explosion killed a woman and severely burned two others.

"He knew the risks, yet he did it anyway," said Deputy District Attorney Patrick Costigan during the sentencing. "It's an absolutely tragedy that someone lost their life because of this reckless behavior."

The explosion happened on March 6 at the University Commons apartment complex in the 1300 block of 9th Street in Greeley. Investigators believe Fry was extracting hash oil with butane from marijuana, which caused the explosion, according to the release.

"This was just a horribly tragic event," said Weld County District Judge Vincente Vigil. "This was so stupid and so reckless that it now caused horrible consequences. This is exactly the reason why this is an illegal act."