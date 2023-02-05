Greeley police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian Saturday night, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.

Greeley police officers and the Greeley Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street after receiving reports of a car striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk around 8:20 p.m., the news release said.

When officials arrived at the scene, a 53-year-old male was located with severe injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital where her later died. The man's identity has not been released.

According to police, multiple witnesses described the car as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500, that is a likely a 2008 model year or newer. The pickup truck has chrome trim on the sides and there may be damage on the front driver's side.

Officials ask home and business owners in the area of 35th Ave. and 4th St. to check surveillance system footage between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. If footage is found regarding this incident, or if anyone has extra information, contact Officer Tharp or Officer Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.