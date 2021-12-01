The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man.

Jonathan Mikel Islas, 22, is wanted for investigation of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 900 block of 52nd Avenue Court. A 911 caller told police that a man had been stabbed and the suspect took off on foot.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the stabbing or how they identified Islas as a suspect. According to public records, Islas previously lived at the apartment complex where the stabbing occurred.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be a targeted attack.

Islas is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

Anyone who sees Islas is asked to call 911 immediately and to not approach him. Anyone with information or footage of the incident or of Islas is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9676.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.