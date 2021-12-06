Mass panic broke out at a Walmart store Sunday afternoon when a shoplifter armed with bear spray caused confusion about a mass shooting, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said a group of employees attempted to detain 29-year-old Vince Pacheco on suspicion of stealing when Pacheco allegedly sprayed the employees with bear mace and struck a 70-year-old employee in the head with the canister, causing the can to rupture and spread throughout the store.

Customers ran out of the store in a panic, leading to several 911 calls reporting an active shooter inside of the Walmart, police said.

Responding officers determined that there was no active shooting or guns involved in the incident. Paramedics treated the employees, as well as customers who inhaled some of the spray, before releasing them.

The Walmart, located at 920 47th Ave., was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon as officials decontaminated the store. The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m.

Using descriptions of his vehicle, police found and arrested Pacheco at around 9:20 p.m. that night after tracking him to a trailer in the 100 block of East 20th Street. Pacheco also required treatment for exposure to the spray, police said.

Pacheco is being held in the Weld County Jail on three counts of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault on an at-risk elder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.

Pacheco, a Grand Junction resident, has previously been arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer or firefighter, criminal trespass, obstructing a peace officer, theft, failure to appear in court, contempt of court and violating probation, according to public records.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.