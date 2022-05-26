The Greenwood Village Police Department on Thursday was investigating a threat against Cherry Creek High School.
The threat prompted authorities to put the high school, Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary School on "secure perimeter" on Thursday morning.
Police lifted the heightened security measure after they determined it was safe to do so.
Secure perimeter means all students and staff were indoors while the exterior doors were closed and locked, while normal activities continued, according to a news release from police.
Police said an unknown person made the threat while sending a social media message to a person who lived outside of Colorado.
The person threatened "to shoot up the school," according to the release.