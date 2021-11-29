The Greenwood Village Police Department has released the name of a former police officer who was involved in a deadly altercation in southeast Aurora on Thanksgiving Eve.

A records request made by The Denver Gazette confirmed that 36-year-old Adam Holen resigned Nov. 1, after spending over five years on the force.

There is no reason given for his resignation, but authorities have said Holen is no longer working in law enforcement.

There have been no arrests in the incident, which left a 17-year-old dead and Holen in the hospital with injuries that authorities say are not life threatening. Aurora police continue to interview witnesses.

Doorbell surveillance video caught the argument between Holen and a car full of teenagers at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 4900 block of South Addison Way. Amber Roseborough, who tried to save the teen's life by performing CPR, says her daughter was the driver of the car. Her daughter parked in front of the family home and intended to go inside to change clothes and get money for gas.

That’s when Roseborough says Holen pulled up and told the five teenagers that he had taken a photo of their license plate and accused them of careless driving. Three teenagers were in the back of the car and two were in the front.

Someone yelled, “This is not your neighborhood,” as an argument ensued.

"Right when I opened the door, the shots were happening,” Roseborough told The Denver Gazette.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the teenager who died in the altercation. The Arapahoe County coroner said an autopsy should be completed Monday.