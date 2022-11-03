Burglars broke into the Family Shooting Center at Cherry Creek State Park early Thursday morning and made off with an unknown number of guns, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The crime came on the heels of an attempted burglary at the Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave. a few weeks ago.
"It's kind of scary, yes it absolutely is," Deputy John Bartmann said.
Customers arriving at the center Thursday morning were turned around by a state park ranger, and a voicemail announced to customers it would open at 2 p.m. Thursday. An employee declined comment Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said thieves scaled the barbed-wire topped fence that surrounds the center, which is on the south side of Cherry Creek State Park near where Jordan Road ends. It happened about 4:15 a.m.
The center has outdoor rifle and pistol ranges, as well as clay target shooting for shotguns and an archery range. It's popular this time of year as hunters visit to site their rifles in.
"Unfortunately, the (security) video footage was not good, so we can't give a vehicle description or of any suspects," Bartmann said.
Investigators were not sure how many, or what kind, of guns were stolen.
A "robust security system" thwarted the would-be burglars at the Centennial Gun Club, he said. An employee there declined comment Thursday.
"We don't know if the two incidents are connected," Bartmann said.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office investigations tip line at 720-874-4020 or email acsotips@arapahoegov.com.