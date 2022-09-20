Weld County Sheriff’s deputies late Monday arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of one of its deputies, according to a statement.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Strike Team, with Colorado State Patrol troopers and Fort Collins Police, arrested Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, 35 at 10:15 p.m. Monday. As there was initial confusion to his identity, the suspect was initially thought to be named Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia.
Investigators believe he’s responsible for the death of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, late Sunday in the area of Colorado Highway 392 and County Road 37, east of Windsor.
“The man was tracked to Fort Collins based off numerous tips we received from the public about this case and was arrested about 10:15 p.m.,” said Joe Moylan, public information officer, via email.
Garcia-Gonzales was taken to the Weld County Sheriff’s office for questioning. Tuesday his bond was upped from $50,000 to $500,000 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony, and a traffic offense alleging careless driving causing death. His next appearance is Thursday morning at 8:30 in Weld County.
Law enforcement say they found a falsified green card and fake social security card in his vehicle and that he is residing in the United States illegally, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Garcia-Gonzales was driving a white 2006 Ford Freestyle and Hein-Nutz was driving a 2021 Kawasaki EX650, with her helmet on.
About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Ford was stopped at a stop sign westbound on AA Street at Weld County Road 37, east of Windsor. A witnesses saw the Ford pull out in front of the Kawasaki — which did not have a stop sign Road 37.
The witness was in a car stopped at the stop sign on eastbound AA Street. She saw the motorcycle and did not proceed through the intersection, according to the affidavit.
The witness "stated after the crash that a lone male occupant of the Ford fled on foot to the northwest into a corn field."
Investigators found "an empty bottle of Bud Light was on the front floorboard in the center of the vehicle. A broken open can of Modelo beer was found on the center console of the Ford. An unopened 12 pack of Modelo Beer was also found in between the front seats."
Hein-Nutz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said Monday Garcia-Gonzales "made no attempt to provide Alexis aid" despite her obvious injuries.
“Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield,” Reams said.
The suspect lived in a basement of a Greeley home off Colorado Highway 392 — near the crash site — and worked for a Fort Collins landscaping company. He used a fake permanent residency card and social security card to get the job, according to the probable cause affidavit. His supervisor said Garcia-Gonzales drove to work in the white Ford.
Carol McKinley, a Denver Gazette reporter, helped on this story.