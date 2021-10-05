After a year-long investigation, a Highlands Ranch woman was arrested in connection to the death of her newborn.

Authorities were dispatched to a local hospital on Sept. 28, 2020, after a woman checked-in for a medical emergency and had possibly given birth, however, there was no newborn with the woman, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were sent to woman's home, where they discovered the body of the deceased newborn, police said.

Following an investigation, Peyton Green, 20, of Highlands Ranch, was arrested in Wyoming on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and attempted to influence a public servant.

Green is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a no bond hold. Her mugshot was not available at press time.