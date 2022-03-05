A 22-year-old man who allegedly hit a pedestrian on East Colfax Avenue in September and left the scene was arrested on Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Adan A. Tobias-Ramirez is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center on suspicion of multiple counts of fugitive of justice and two counts of failure to pay or comply, according to the jail roster.
Tobias-Ramirez is accused of striking a 35-year-old man in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street just before midnight on Sept. 7.
The man was found lying in the street and suffering from a significant head injury. He later died at a hospital, police said at that time.
Police did not say where Tobias-Ramirez was arrested.
Tobias-Ramirez is being held on a $32,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 28, according to online court records.