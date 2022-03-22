A home damaged by the Marshall fire was burglarized on Saturday and the Louisville Police Department has identified a person of interest.
Around 3 a.m., police saw a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Colorado license plate 534VIW in the driveway of a fire-damaged home. An officer then saw a person running through the home's backyard, according to a Facebook post.
Police later found items in the truck that were taken from the home. Several items were also strewn along the path where the burglar fled. Police identified Nathan Liedtke as a person of interest in the burglary.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online at nococrimestoppers.com.