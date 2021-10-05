A homeless service organization is establishing a memorial fund for of one of their clients who was killed in Englewood last week.

The organization, Movement 5280, announced the Bobby Collins Mental Health Memorial Fund Tuesday, saying all proceeds will go toward paying for an on-site licensed mental health professional at their facility.

Tami Slipher, the charity's director of operations and programs, said Collins was homeless and had been a client at Movement 5280 for five years at the time of his killing.

Collins, 23, was found dead in Englewood on Sept. 27, having died from blunt force injuries, the Englewood Police Department said. Lucious Malveaux Jr., 27, was arrested in connection to the killing.

“As we walk through grief, we also find ourselves asking hard questions around what more we can do to ensure none of our community members fall through the cracks,” Slipher said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Though he had his struggles, he was asking for help.”

Slipher said Movement 5280 worked with Collins to connect him to mental health resources and housing. The day before his death , staff searched for Collins to take him to crisis mental health support but could not find him, the nonprofit said.

The organization hopes an on-site licensed mental health professional will allow them to better help their clients, rather than having to take time to outsource services.

“Bobby's struggles highlight the need for collaborative approaches to ensuring service access for all of our vulnerable community members,” Slipher said in the post. “We believe we can save the next Bobby — with your help.”

Donations can be made to the Bobby Collins Mental Health Memorial Fund via PayPal or by Venmoing @movementfiftytwoeighty.

Movement 5280 plans a memorial for Collins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 3485 S. Broadway in downtown Englewood.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the killing to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.