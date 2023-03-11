Denver police have two suspects -- a man and a woman -- in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of West 10th Avenue and Federal Boulevard Thursday evening, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

The shooting victim, an adult woman, was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the tweet. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a DPD tweet Friday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced they had a man and a woman in custody as suspects in the first-degree murder investigation.

Police have not released the suspects' identities.