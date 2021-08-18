A homicide suspect was shot and killed by an undisclosed number of officers at Thorncreek Golf Course on Tuesday, the Northglenn Police Department said.

No officers were injured during the incident, but the suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a release from the department.

Washington St closed from 120th Ave to 136th Ave. 136th Ave closed from Grant St to Washington St due to crime scenes while officers investigate. UPDATE HERE. pic.twitter.com/V3lvmEB2j6 — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) August 18, 2021

According to the release, Northglenn officers tried to make contact with a homicide suspect in the 300 block of Malley Drive. He then fled northbound in a small black sedan along Washington Street.

Officers from the Thornton Police Department responded to assist the officers who were in pursuit. While the man was driving along 136th Avenue in Thornton, he drove off the side of the road, crashed into a fence and landed in the ditch, near the first hole at the golf course, said Mike Brown, the course starter at Thorncreek Golf Course.

"He walked up from the number one tee to the fair way and walked into the weeds and then into the middle of the fairway," Brown said. "He then walked into the middle of the driving range and had his hands to the side, but was holding a handgun. Police were on him, probably 3 to 5 feet from him and then they shot him."

Brown added he heard at least four shots.

Officials confirmed the homicide suspect was armed and walked onto the course prior to being shot.

Police did not say whether deescalation tactics were used prior to shooting, nor how many officers were involved. However, each officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the release.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigations Team has taken over the case. The suspects identify will be released at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office, officials said.

Multiple attempts to reach the department have been unsuccessful.

Washington Street was closed from 120th Avenue to 136th Avenue as police investigated the crime scenes. Also, 136th Avenue was closed from Grant Street to Washington Street but has since reopened.

Brown said the Thorncreek Golf Course remained opened, but only the back 9 were playable as of 4 p.m. as investigators blocked off the area.

This is the third person since Monday to be shot by officers in Colorado.

The first happened Monday evening in Loveland after a man armed with a knife was shot in the backyard of his home. The man's status is unknown.

The second instance occurred in Arvada on Tuesday after a woman allegedly robbed a Target and threatened people outside of the store with a knife.

The unidentified woman fled to a nearby American Motel, where officers attempted to make contact with her, but ultimately shot her.

The First Judicial District Critical Response Team is investigating the fatal shooting.