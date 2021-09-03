A homicide suspect was shot and killed by authorities in unincorporated Arapahoe County Friday afternoon after she pulled a handgun on deputies, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The woman had active warrants for multiple crimes including homicide in Denver and Douglas Counties. Her identity will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, said John Bartmann, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
Bartmann said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. after authorities had been scouting an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Harvard Avenue for the woman.
Deputies positively identified the woman and attempted to make contact with her. At this time, she fled, then stopped and pointed a handgun at them, which caused two deputies to fire their weapons an undisclosed number of times, Bartmann said.
The woman was pronounced dead on-scene. No one else was injured during the incident.
The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and has taken over the investigation.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.