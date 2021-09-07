The homicide suspect who was shot and killed by authorities in Arapahoe County Friday has been identified as Lisa Garcia, a 52-year-old woman from Aurora.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office released Garcia’s identity Tuesday. An autopsy determined Garcia died from multiple gunshot wounds, the office said.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Garcia had active warrants for multiple crimes in Denver and Douglas counties, including for a July 24 homicide in Denver, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the July 24 homicide, a woman was fatally shot at around 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of Vine Street, in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, according to Denver police. The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Neomi Tafoya.

Police have not released any information regarding why Garcia was a suspect in Tafoya’s murder. It is unclear whether the two knew each other.

The officer-involved shooting happened Friday afternoon when deputies with the sheriff’s office were scouting an apartment building in the 7500 block of East Harvard Avenue, looking for Garcia.

Deputies positively identified Garcia and attempted to contact her when she ran away, then stopped and pointed a handgun at them, deputies said. The two deputies then fired their weapons at her an unknown amount of times.

Garcia was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident, deputies said.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and is investigating the shooting.