A homicide suspect was shot by officers at Thorncreek Golf Course on Tuesday, the Northglenn Police Department said.

No officers were injured during the incident, but the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said

Police said officers from the Northglenn and Thornton police departments were involved in the shooting at 136th Avenue and Washington Street.

Officials have not released how many officers were involved in the shooting.

Washington Street was closed from 120th Avenue to 136th Avenue as police investigated the crime scenes. Also, 136th Avenue was closed from Grant Street to Washington Street but has since reopened.

An employee at Thorncreek Golf Course who declined to give his title or name said the course remained opened, but only nine holes were playable.

He added the shooting occurred on the course's property.

This is the third person since Monday to be shot by officers in Colorado.

The first happened Monday evening in Loveland after a man armed with a knife was shot in the backyard of his home. The man's status is unknown.

The second instance occurred in Arvada on Tuesday after a woman allegedly robbed a Target and threatened people outside of the store with a knife.

The unidentified woman fled to a nearby American Motel, where officers attempted to make contact with her, but ultimately shot her.

The First Judicial District Critical Response Team is investigating the fatal shooting.