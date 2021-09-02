Law enforcement officials took a man into custody Thursday evening following a stand-off in Denver, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The man is suspected of fatally shooting a person on Wednesday in the 7300 block of Orchard Court of Westminster. Investigators identified a suspect and since had an arrest warrant issued, police said.

After hours of searching, police located the suspect at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Oneida Street, near Kittredge Park, police said.

The suspect refused to leave the residence and as a result the Denver SWAT team was dispatched to assist Westminster officers. The man was taken into custody at 5 p.m., police said.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld due to "potential photo lineups" and the identity of the suspect will be released within the coming days by the Adams County Coroner's Office, police said.