The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has released the names of two people killed this week in Aurora.

David Lonnell Nash III, 54, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Bristol Point Shopping Center on Wednesday. He died as a result of the wounds and his manner of death is considered a homicide, according to the coroner's office.

The following day, a woman died after an assault in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Emporia Street around 6 a.m. The victim, identified as Helene Michelle Brooks, 57, died as a result of blunt force injuries and her cause of death is also considered a homicide, according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with information regarding either case are urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.