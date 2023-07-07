An arrest warrant has been issued for a 47-year-old father whose four children have been missing from Centennial for over a week.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Friday said a warrant for violation of a child custody order was issued for Howard Myles.

Investigators believe Myles took the children, who range in age from 4 to 9, and was possibly traveling to Louisiana, where they are from. The children had been living in foster care.

When Myles picked them up for a weekend visit, he didn’t return them on July 2 as he was required to. Deputies believe the children's mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them and there are active warrants for her arrest too. She has supervised visits only, deputies said.

"The children are believed to be in immediate danger due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in," Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Myles is described as a 47-year-old Black man who is 5’10” tall and weighs 170 pounds with short dreadlocks. He also has ties to Dallas, Texas.

All four children are Black and described as follows:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette, male, 4’1” and 60 pounds

8-year-old JeHoward Gardette, male, 3’5” and 48 pounds

7-year-old Heavan Myles, female, 3’10” and 52 pounds

4-year-old Israel Gardette, male, 3’2” and 45 pounds

If you see the vehicle, Myles or the children, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff dispatch center at 303-795-4711.