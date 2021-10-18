An Adams County man has been arrested in connection to the killing of his wife earlier this month, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The wife was shot in the head on the evening of Oct. 9 inside of a home in the 5400 block of Umatilla Street, deputies said. She was taken to a hospital and put on life support, but died several days later.

The husband was arrested at the scene of the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies have not released any details about what led up to the shooting. Deputies said they identified the husband as the alleged shooter through witness interviews of family members and neighbors.

On Oct. 14, deputies submitted several felony charges against the husband, including first-degree murder. Official charges will be determined by the District Attorney’s Office.

The husband is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility awaiting further court proceedings, deputies said.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released at the request of the District Attorney’s Office.