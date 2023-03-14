Wheat Ridge crash

A police chase ended in a crash at I-70 and Kipling Street Tuesday.

 Wheat Ridge Police Department

A police chase involving a homicide suspect ended in a crash that closed the Kipling Street exit at I-70 Tuesday afternoon. 

Wheat Ridge and Northglenn police located a homicide suspect in the area of 50th Avenue and Kipling Street around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to Wheat Ridge Police Department Detective David Snelling.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued south on Kipling Street then crashed while trying to drive between two cars stopped at a traffic light, Snelling said. There were no injuries. 

The suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody on a warrant and two other juvenile males were taken into custody for possible charges related to the pursuit and crash, according to Snelling.

Police have not released the suspect's identity. 

