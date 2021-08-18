The Denver medical examiner has identified the 18-year-old killed Tuesday night near a Hebrew school as Shmuel Silverberg. He was fatally shot in an incident Denver police said they believe is connected to a crime spree also involving two carjackings.
Silverberg was a student at Yeshiva Toras Chaim, according to a statement sent by the school Wednesday.
"Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence," says the statement. The school thanked local law enforcement, Denver residents and people around the country for support.
Chief Paul Pazen said in a news conference police do not currently believe Silverberg's slaying was a hate crime, but he added they have not yet ruled out the possibility.
The police department has also asked the public to be on the lookout for three vehicles they believe are connected to the crime spree. As of Wednesday afternoon's press conference, police had not made any arrests.
"We need the people not only of Denver, but the entire metro area to be aware of how violent this group is, and we need to work together collectively to get them off the streets as quickly as possible," Pazen said.
Officials are searching for three vehicles associated with the suspects, including a 2018 maroon Honda CRV with a Colorado license CGO-W44, a 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry with a Colorado license AGN-Z29 and a black 1998 Toyota Rav4 with a Colorado license QFO-701.
Major Crimes Division Cmdr. Matt Clark said investigators believe the people wanted for the spree still have access to all the cars.
Police said the first incident, a carjacking, occurred at East Colfax Avenue and Grape Street. No one was injured.
The second incident happened about 2 1/2 miles west in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street where someone committed a robbery and shot a person about 11 p.m. The victim is in critical condition, Clark said.
Lastly, police responded to the area of Yeshiva Toras Chaim at 1500 block of Stuart Street where they found a man, now identified as Silverberg, suffering from gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. Clark said police believe Silverberg was walking outside the school when he was approached and shot.
He died later at a hospital.
Clark said investigators have learned the people wanted for the string of crimes are also connected to a business burglary in Lakewood.
Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees any of these vehicles to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Clark added investigators are seeking any private surveillance footage that may have captured evidence linked to the crime spree.
Tipsters with information that lead to an arrest or conviction of the suspects could earn up to $2,000.