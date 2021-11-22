Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin increased DUI enforcement Wednesday in an effort to prevent impaired driving over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Additional street patrols and DUI checkpoints will be in place from Wednesday through Sunday by the Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 84 police and sheriff’s agencies, according to law enforcement officials.

“Your Colorado State troopers and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to eliminate the threat that impaired drivers present to motorists on our roadways,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Don't ruin your holiday or anyone else's, plan for a sober ride."

Last Thanksgiving, Colorado’s increased DUI enforcement period resulted in 354 arrests, including 37 by the Colorado Springs Police Department, 27 by the Denver Police Department and 27 by the El Paso Sheriff’s Department.

From 2007 to 2020, an average of five people have died annually in crashes involving impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend, according to state data. In 2019 and 2020, only one person died each year — down from seven in 2018.

“Even one life taken by an impaired driver is one too many,” said Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With so many alternative transportation options, there’s no excuse to drive after consuming an impairing substance. If you plan on drinking or consuming marijuana, don’t drive. It is that simple.”

The state’s last increased DUI enforcement period over Halloween weekend resulted in 155 arrests, according to the department.

After Thanksgiving, the next increased DUI enforcement period will be for the Christmas holiday, lasting from Dec. 15 to Dec. 29.