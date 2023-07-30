Patrol and lightning (copy)

File Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office (PHOTO: Deputy C. Dugan)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred on the trails at Bluffs Regional Park in Lone Tree.

According to deputies, a horseback rider reported a Hispanic male, about 30 years old, had followed the rider on a bicycle while “conducting lewd acts” before riding away on his bike.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on July 28.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’ 10” with a thin build and braces. The man was riding a black trail bike shirtless.

“I urge you to always be aware of your surroundings,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement.

Anyone with information should email [email protected].

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7

Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.