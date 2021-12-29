The officer injured during a shootout with 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod on Monday was identified by the Lakewood Police Department as Agent Ashley Ferris late Wednesday night.
Ferris was shot in the abdomen during the shooting and since has undergone surgery. She is currently hospitalized, but is recovering with her family by her side, according to the release.
"All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police families will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process," said Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky in the release.
"Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured."
Ferris encountered the shooter, who killed five people and injured two others during an hour-long rampage across the metro, in the area of West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street within Lakewood's Belmar shopping center.
The agent commanded the gunman to drop his weapon as Ferris approached him, but he ignored the commands and shot the officer in the abdomen. While down, Ferris fired and struck the shooter who died on-scene, officials said.
Police have identified the five victims of Monday's rampage as Alicia Cardenas, 44; Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 35; Michael Swinyard, 67; Danny Scofield, 38; and Sarah Steck, 28.
"If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse," officials wrote in the release.