The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman in custody on second degree murder and domestic violence charges.

According to law enforcement, Victorine Galvan Grice was found unresponsive in her cell at about 6:30 a.m. July 28.

Grice had been in a cell by herself.

Authorities said there were no signs of trauma.

Her death is under investigation by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Nationally, jail deaths have been on the rise.

In 2019, the U.S. saw 1,200 inmate deaths, a 33% increase since 2000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics.

It’s a trend also reflected in Colorado.

In 2000, the state had 13 jail deaths. That number has climbed in the intervening years to 34, a 161% increase, federal data shows.

Over the past two decades, Colorado has had 369 jail deaths, or an average of 18 a year.

Suicide was the leading cause of death nationally, with accidents and homicides accounting for roughly 2% of these deaths.

The Douglas, Lincoln and Elbert County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating Grice’s death with the assistance of the Castle Rock Police Department.