A 17-year-old inmate who escaped from custody after stabbing a guard is back behind bars, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Authorities found Juan Ocegueda near West 43rd Avenue and Eaton Street.
Ocegueda, an inmate at the Platte Valley Youth facility, stabbed a guard more than once while at a dentist's office at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside, deputies said.
The guard suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Arvada, Denver, Edgewater, Lakeside, Mountain View and Wheat Ridge police departments helped sheriff's deputies search for the inmate.