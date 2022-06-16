Part of Interstate 25 in the south metro is closed as police try to negotiate with a person in crisis, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.  

The southbound lanes between Belleview Avenue and Dry Creek Road are closed, but police have reopened one northbound lane, according to the department. 

Police said light rail service in the area has also been halted. 

Authorities did not say when the roadway would reopen.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.