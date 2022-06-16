Part of Interstate 25 in the south metro is closed as police try to negotiate with a person in crisis, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to police activity between Exit 196 - Dry Creek Road and Exit 199 - Belleview Avenue. https://t.co/5av0ETHQjB— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 16, 2022
The southbound lanes between Belleview Avenue and Dry Creek Road are closed, but police have reopened one northbound lane, according to the department.
#I25 southbound: Road closed due to police activity between Exit 199 - Belleview Avenue and Exit 196 - Dry Creek Road. https://t.co/D32muCw7D3— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 16, 2022
Police said light rail service in the area has also been halted.
Authorities did not say when the roadway would reopen.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.