Interstate 25 in the south metro has reopened.
Both directions of the highway were closed around noon after police were sent to the area of Yosemite Street and I-25 for a person appearing "disoriented and in distress," according to a news release from the Greenwood Village Police Department.
Police said the highway was closed out of an abundance of caution for motorists. The light rail line was also shut down as police negotiated with the individual, according to the department.
After more than an hour of negotiations, the person was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for local observation.