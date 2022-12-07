An investigation by Boulder authorities cleared three Louisville police officers for the fatal shooting of a man in October who threatened them with a knife after allegedly choking his wife and injuring himself.
Four officers responded to a call early in the morning on Oct. 23 from a woman who reported that her husband, Lynn Fredericksen, had tried to kill her by choking her and was suicidal, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty. He had inflicted several cuts on his own neck with a butcher knife, authorities said.
His wife shut herself and the couple's newborn baby in a bathroom to call 911, the district attorney's office said.
When officers arrived and Fredericksen emerged from a bathroom, they tried to get him to drop the knife he held, the office said.
Fredericksen instead continued to move toward Officer Michael Miranda with the knife raised and said, "You're going to have to kill me."
The investigation by the Boulder County Investigation Team revealed Fredericksen had made previous suicide attempts. Two days earlier, his wife took him to the hospital because of a suicidal episode, according to the district attorney's letter to the Louisville Police Department, in which Dougherty outlined his conclusions that the officers' conduct did not rise to a criminal offense.
When Fredericksen did not obey orders to drop the knife he held, Miranda fired three shots, Officer Ben Hible fired five and Officer Mackenzie Calvano fired eight times. Fredericksen fell to the ground after the first few shots, Dougherty's office said.
Thirteen rounds hit Fredericksen in the head, neck, shoulder torso and leg, according to an autopsy.
In Dougherty's explanation for not filing criminal charges against the officers, he wrote that Fredericksen's actions put his wife, baby and police officers at serious risk.